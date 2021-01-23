News from Blizzard to delight Diablo 2 fans

Blizzard has been looking for ways to expand the Diablo world in recent years and satisfy Diablo 2 fans with new games. We may face a new Diablo 2 surprise for fans who are not particularly satisfied with the Diablo 3 game.

Significant deal from Blizzard for Diablo 2 remake

Blizzard, the big game studio we know with Diablo and World of Warcraft, announced the Diablo 3 game in 2012. A legend like Diablo 2, Diablo 3, which came exactly 14 years later, also raised fans’ expectations from the game. However, both the short story and the exclusion of some classes from the Diablo 3 game soon caused the new game to be disappointing.

In particular, the second game of the Diablo series has a reputation as an endless and unfinished game. Players who bought the Diablo 3 game could reach the end of Diablo 3 in just a few days.

Vicarious Visions, known for his games such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, started working with Blizzard for Diablo 2 remake, Diablo 2: Resurrected, with Blizzard since the beginning of 2020.

Vicarious Visions was a studio under the roof of Activision. After the merger of Activision and Blizzard, the studio joined Blizzard as of this week.

Blizzard continues to develop for the Diablo mobile game Immortal, which is in beta. On the other hand, a separate team is working for the Diablo 4 game, which is not clear when it will come.

There is no official statement from Blizzard yet for Diablo 2: Resurrected. However, leaks from within the company herald that the legendary game will meet with the players again with the improvements made. It is not yet clear how improvements are made in the game.