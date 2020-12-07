News coming with Genshin Impact version 1.2

On their official blog, miHoYo answer questions from the community and preview what news will come to Genshin Impact in the next version 1.2.

miHoYo continues with its promise based on keeping Genshin Impact updated as the weeks and months pass since its launch on September 28. Without a doubt, it is one of the games of the year in terms of impact and repercussion in the gaming community, so the Chinese company strives to satisfy the players and make them feel that their voices and suggestions are heard. It is precisely for this reason that they have launched a new entry in the “Developers Discussion” on their official website. Below we summarize everything that has been mentioned about future news that will come to the game in version 1.2. We also remember that at MeriStation you have a complete Genshin Impact guide available to consult at any time.

Genshin Impact: What’s New in Version 1.2?

Chat function: Travelers who have unlocked the buddy system can chat from the Friends screen or via a shortcut button. If our friend is not connected, he will receive his message the next time he logs in.

Custom names: in version 1.2, travelers will be able to select a friend’s avatar and add a name to it in a note, which will appear in our friends list and in chats (only we will see it). With this measure they plan to make it easier to remember who is who.

Trackable Map Pins: The developers plan to release a “trackable map pins” feature. Travelers just need to select a custom Pin on the map screen and choose Navigate. Only one pin can be tracked at a time.

Domain Enhancements: In version 1.2, travelers will be able to choose to replay a domain challenge from within, eliminating the need to log in and out. In addition, we will not have to collect the Drops and rewards ourselves, as they will be automatically added to our inventory.

Trip Log: All dialogues (text and audio) from previously completed Archon and Story missions will appear here. In this way, travelers can re-read and replay dialogue from completed missions.

Get Fate Encounter easily: the item needed to throw gachapon will be achieved more easily in version 1.2. Every time we upgrade a character to level 20, 50 or 70 we will get one. In addition, for any previous character that the Travelers have promoted, we can claim the corresponding rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen.



