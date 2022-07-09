Newly Discovered Dinosaur Species Shares Tiny Tyrannosaurus Arms, but Has No ‘Direct Relationship’

Paleontologists have discovered a new giant predatory dinosaur that had tiny tiny hands.

Meraxes Gigas, discovered in northern Patagonia, Argentina, roamed the earth millions of years before Tyrannosaurus rex. But Juan Canale, project manager at the Ernesto Bachmann Paleontological Museum in Neuquena, Argentina, told CNN that Meraxes is not directly related to T. Rex.

After restoring an almost complete forelimb, paleontologists determined that Merax’s hands were much smaller compared to the size of the rest of his body. It looks like a very famous predatory dinosaur that we all know and love from movies.

Despite the discovery of many fossils, the details of the Merax anatomy have eluded the attention of scientists for almost 30 years. A fossil recently discovered by researchers revealed much more about the predator, including that it was 36 feet long and weighed more than four tons.

The predators belong to the Carcharodontosaurids, a group of dinosaurs that inhabited most continents in the early Cretaceous period.

While paleontologists continue to study new bones for a deeper understanding of Meraxes, for now they have been given a suitable name.

According to the scientific journal Current Biology, Merakses was named after the dragon from A Song of Ice and Fire, which was ridden by Queen Rhaenys Targaryen, who will appear in the upcoming TV series “House of the Dragon”.

Michelle Jalbert is a social coordinator and freelance employee of IGN.