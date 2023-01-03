NewJeans have released a bizarre music video for their new single “OMG”, which starred actor Kim Joo-hun (best known worldwide for his role in the drama “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay”).

On January 2, the female group of five members returned with their single “OMG” and the title track of the same name. The song was released along with a music video in which the NewJeans members were psychiatric hospital patients along with actor Kim Joo Hun, who initially looked like a doctor at the hospital.

The misconceptions of each of the participants are revealed throughout the video: Danielle breaks the fourth wall at some point and seems to be the only one who knows that they are K-pop singers. Later, Kim is also seen in a hospital gown as he watches the group from a corner, hinting that he may actually be another patient.

“Oh my God, I knew this was going to happen / I really hoped he would come / Oh my God, it’s just you / You keep asking me what to do,” NewJeans sing a playful new single on the channel.

Kim, who also starred in the films “Big Mouth” and “Now We’re Breaking Up,” has since also uploaded his behind-the-scenes photo for the music video via his personal Instagram account.

Kim is the latest K—drama star to appear in one of the quintet’s music videos. Back in December, NewJeans released a couple of visual effects for the B-side of the “OMG” track “Ditto”, which starred All Of Us Are Dead actors Park Ji-hoo and Choi Hyun-wook.

In the “Ditto” videos, Park is portrayed as a character named Ban Hee-soo, a classmate of a girl group who shoots them in music videos. Since then, the NewJeans ADOR label has created a YouTube channel for this character.

In a four—star review of NewJeans’ recent release, Rian Daly of NME wrote, “‘OMG’ is both a sloppy release from the burden of rapid success and a steady step forward for a band that seems to be on its way to becoming a K-pop superstar. If the NewJeans continue like this, they will not be stopped.”