The new girl group NewJeans broke their own record for pre-orders with their new single “OMG”.

According to distributor YG PLUS, the number of pre-orders for the NewJeans single “OMG” has reached 800,000 as of the 2nd.

This is not only a figure exceeding 450,000 pre-orders for their debut album “NewJeans”, but also the total sales volume proving the popularity of the “monster newcomer”.