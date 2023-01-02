NewJeans is waiting for even greater success!

As of January 2, NewJeans’ first single “OMG” has reached 800,000 pre-orders. This is almost twice as many as the approximately 450,000 pre-orders that the female group achieved with their self-titled debut EP, which previously set the record for the highest level achieved by any female group’s debut record in history.

The number of pre—orders for promotions is the number of albums released before the release of the album. The figure represents the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including the number of albums pre-ordered by fans.

NewJeans’ single album “OMG” is due to be released on January 2 at 18:00. KST.