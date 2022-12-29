After Manchester United invested more than 200 million pounds in the summer, it was always going to be a quiet January window for the club.

But Eric ten Haag has flagged the lack of a backup right-back as a problem that could potentially be addressed in the winter window, after he admitted that first-choice right-back Diogo Dalot was overworked.

From the way he treated Ole Gunnar Sulscher’s favorite Aaron Van Bissaka, who participated in just four minutes before the World Cup, it was obvious that he was no longer part of the coach’s plans.

ETH Wants a right-back

Although Van Bissaka has redeemed himself through his performances against Burnley in the EFL Cup and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Van Bissaka is expected to leave.

The hunt for the United right-back has become more complicated due to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent need to attract an elite scorer.

But the club still intends to attract a player who will compete with the Portuguese footballer if Van Bissaka goes on loan in January.

Quite a few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in January, but a lot depends on the player’s assessment due to the financial crisis the club is currently suffering from.

🚨🇫🇷 Manchester United are shelving plans to sign 19-year-old right-back Malo Gusto until the summer due to Lyon’s £35 million asking price. Newcastle United are chasing him too. [@MailSport] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JqXo4xKDEI — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) December 29, 2022

One of the names constantly associated with the “red devils” is Little Gusto from Lyon. But it will not be easy to purchase his services in January or next summer because of the interest he arouses among the European elite.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have joined the list of clubs showing interest in Lyon’s right-back Malo Gusto. The 19-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United.

Newcastle joined United in the fight for Gusto

The report also mentions that “applications are expected to be postponed until the summer, and Lyon will demand at least 35 million pounds for January.”

In this campaign, Gusto played 14 matches in Ligue 1, which puts him in the top five most used players of the club this season. Only three players have played more minutes than him.

He also has an assist, and despite his tender age, he was one of Lyon’s outstanding players.

One of the most mobile players in the Lyon team, the fullback likes to go forward, and he can always be seen snuggling up to the sideline and providing the width of Lyon’s game this season.