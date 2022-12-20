Newcastle Are Very Interested in Eric ten Hag Targeting Memphis Depay

Manchester United’s Premier League rival Newcastle United has been offered the opportunity to sign Barcelona striker Memphis Depay.

Depay is often linked with United as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, as Eric ten Hag intensifies his search for a reliable scorer.

Ronaldo’s bitter departure made the situation with the striker unbearable, hence the constant links with Depay and other names such as Kodi Gakpo, Dusan Vlahovic and Rafael Leao.

The Spanish edition of Sport reports: “The last club to which the player [Depay] was offered is Newcastle, and the English team, coached by Eddie Howe, is very interested in using his services.”

“In fact, he wanted to sign the Dutch striker last summer, but the interests of the three sides did not converge.”

“In the near future, representatives of the English club will try to convince the player who was categorically against leaving the club this winter.”

Sport adds that Blaugrana hopes to receive a fee of 10 to 15 million euros for the Dutchman.

Depay will like the option with Newcastle for a number of reasons. The Magpies have significant economic support and have an ambitious project to become one of the main players in English football.

The Sport report is in agreement with Marca, which indicates that the Catalan club must make a decision on whether to release Depay or not.

Their reluctance may be due to the absence of Robert Lewandoski in the club’s first three games when La Liga returns after the Polish striker received a red card in the last game against Osasuna.

However, Xavi has options and he can turn to Ferran Torres or Anse Fati.

Barcelona will also try to take into account the feelings and moods of the United target.