New Zealand declares ‘state of climate emergency’

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, proclaimed on Wednesday (2) a “state of climate emergency” in the country, after approval of a motion presented by her to the local Parliament. In an emotional speech, the center-left leader stressed “the devastating impact that the volatile and extreme climate will have on New Zealand and the well-being of New Zealanders”.

Pointing out that thirty-two other nations have already formally recognized the global crisis when declaring a climate emergency, Ardern spoke about the negative effects of the deterioration of the climate in primary industries, in the availability of water and public health, materialized in floods, rising sea levels and forest fires.

Recognizing an alarming trend in the decline of species and global biodiversity, including the country’s indigenous biodiversity, the prime minister made a call: “Vote in favor of this statement, and let’s go on the bright side of history, let’s be part of the solution we have to bring to the next generation “.

Zero carbon by 2050

New Zealand is among the countries that have made a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In this sense, the country of five million people invests in the production of renewable energy, whose goal of 100% promises to reach by 2035.

Supported by the Green Party and the Maori Party, the motion passed by 76 votes in favor and 43 against.



