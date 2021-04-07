New Zealand and Australia approve ‘travel balloon’

Last Monday (5), the governments of New Zealand and Australia announced that the ‘travel bubble’ will take effect on April 19. Thus, Australian and New Zealand citizens will be able to travel between the two countries without the need to quarantine.

People who are in other regions and flying to both countries are still required to quarantine for 14 days. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained at a news conference that even with the return of travel, the dynamics will still not be the same as in the pre-pandemic period.

The agreement between the two countries in Oceania has been discussed by governments since May 2020. Australia was already open to New Zealand residents since October last year, but only now that the New Zealand government has taken the initiative to “repay” the neighbor . However, Ardern points out that the travel bubble can be stopped at the moment when cases of unknown origin are identified in the country.

Expectations

In Europe, some countries opened a border with neighboring nations in the middle of last year. According to experts, the initiative contributed to the arrival of the second and third waves in the regions. In the case of countries on the ocean continent, the result is expected to be positive, since the two governments have dealt well with the spread of covid-19. With a population of 25 million, Australia recorded 29,300 cases and 909 deaths. New Zealand, on the other hand, has a population of 5 million and has suffered only 2,500 cases and 26 deaths.