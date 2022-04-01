New YouTube Feature will surpass Apple and Spotify

It shows that YouTube is looking to add a special edition of the podcast to its website and mobile app.

Originally published in Podnews, this presentation includes information about YouTube’s future plans for podcast content. This information includes details about what the special edition of the podcast will look like.

YOUTUBE IS PREPARING TO COMPETE WITH POPULAR PODCAST PLATFORMS

According to the presentation, YouTube wants to integrate podcast streaming into this particular space. This could potentially mean that users can add their existing streams to their YouTube homepage. In other words, both podcast producers and listeners will have a special podcast tab in the YouTube menu with this feature.

However, there is no information about when the YouTube podcast integration will appear on the site; however, another slide emphasizes that the “audio ads sold by partners” feature will appear in 2022. In other words, we can say that a broader platform for podcasts on YouTube will appear before the end of the year.

Since this ad will be provided by both Google and its partners, it is not too different from YouTube’s current advertising model. That’s why personalized ads can be added to podcasts hosted on YouTube. On the other hand, it is unknown whether a YouTube Premium subscription will remove this advertisement for users, as well as video content.

Currently, many creators can upload podcasts to YouTube in video format; however, there is no special section dedicated to podcasts on the site. If the plans mentioned above come to fruition, it means that YouTube will compete directly with popular podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.