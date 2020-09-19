New York, shooting at a party: two dead, 14 injured

Two people, a man and a woman, were killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a garden party in Rochester, New York.

The 14 injured were transported to two different hospitals, none of them serious.The interim local police chief, Mark Simmons said that the officers, who arrived at the scene of the shooting, after being alerted by telephone, found about 100 people in panicked, as seen in the images posted on social media.

“This is yet another tragedy in which people organize these illegal parties at home, unsafe because of Covid. If you add alcohol and violence, they become a recipe for disaster,” Simmons commented. At the moment, no suspects have been arrested.



