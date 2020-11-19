New York schools to close due to rise of Covid-19

New York City is experiencing a second wave of Covid-19; schools will suspend all emergency classroom instruction.

The New York City public school system will close its doors “indefinitely,” officials announced Monday, after the seven-day positive Covid-19 rate in the city reached three percent. They also won’t necessarily open their doors when you come down.

Schools will suspend all face-to-face instruction starting next Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed in a tweet Wednesday.

The mayor’s announcement came after Principal Richard Carranza sent an email to principals warning them that New York had “reached the [three percent] threshold of positive tests across the city.”

Face-to-face classes are not expected to start again anytime soon; de Blasio has said that he does not want to “interrupt” the lives of children, parents and teachers by alternating between open and closed every few days like seven – the daily average of positivity fluctuates.

New York “shuts down” again

As we reported in Somagnews, New York was the first major city to open for face-to-face classes. However, the three percent cap has forced parents to check Covid-19 statistics on a daily basis, as figures across the city have approached that threshold, leaving families, teachers and administrators filled with anxiety. due to the uncertainty of the situation.

Several dozen parents held a protest with their children Saturday in midtown Manhattan demanding that schools remain open even if the positivity rate reaches three percent.

Even de Blasio has acknowledged that public schools are not spreading the coronavirus. Last month, random testing at the school indicated a positive infinitesimal rate of just 0.17 percent among students and staff.

However, he has defended the three percent closure rate as a “token” gesture intended to reassure parents, who do not seem to agree.

The closure is almost guaranteed as another point of contention between de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who set a threshold of nine percent for school closings, three times Blasio’s figure.

“The problem does not come from the schools,” the governor said during a recent press conference, urging De Blasio and his staff to come up with a better metric to determine closures, as he ordered a 10 p.m. curfew for bars. and gyms and imposed a meeting limit.

The New York university system has already announced that it will not resume face-to-face classes after the Thanksgiving break, even warning students not to test negative for Covid-19 that they will not be allowed to leave campus. to return to their families.



