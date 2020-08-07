New York in Microsoft Flight Simulator

The famous Microsoft flight simulator, much more than a game, once again boasts graphics with a gameplay through the skies of New York.

New Microsoft Flight Simulator gameplay that confirms what we already knew, that we are facing a new aspiring graphic reference and that it is possibly the most photorealistic game that we have come across in a long, long time. The title of Asobo Studio (the creators of A Plague Tale: Innocence) will arrive in a matter of days, next August 18 to be more exact, and it continues to show off technical muscle with each new video. The one that we bring you today through the youtuber Tuckie10 is focused on the city that never sleeps and takes a tour of the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge and other buildings and places as emblematic as Times Square, the World Trade Center, Central Park, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center and Madison Square Garden.

The video joins other recent ones, such as the one that showed us North Korea from a bird’s eye view, and news such as its compatibility with VR and the confirmation that all airports in the world will be present. At MeriStation we were also able to try a demo of the game a few days ago and we brought you our first impressions. In them, despite some problems in terms of performance and stability, we highlighted the bright future of the game (with more than 400 developers and external companies working on specific content); its world and graphic finish (we made the journey from Gibraltar to Cádiz); as well as the fact that it is a simulator with capital letters, to the point that its developers do not see it as an entertainment product, but as a serious flight platform.

Such a graphic finish will not be easy to achieve, so the game will come on 10 discs, will request more than 150 GB free on our hard drive and will have the following requirements.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: minimum requirements

Windows 10 (Update 1909, November 2019)

Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460 processor

Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770 graphics

2 GB VRAM

8 GB RAM

150 GB of storage

5 Mbps of bandwidth

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 (Update 1909, November 2019)

Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400 Processor

Radeon RX 590 / NVIDIA GTX 970 graphics

4 GB VRAM

16 GB of RAM

150 GB of storage

20 Mbps of bandwidth

Microsoft Flight Simulator: ideal requirements

Windows 10 (Update 1909 November 2019)

Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800 Processor

Radeon VII / NVIDIA RTX 2080 Graphics

4 GB VRAM

32 GB of RAM

150 GB of storage

50 Mbps of bandwidth



