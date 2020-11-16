New York Governor Threatens to Sue Trump Administration

Andrew Cuomo will sue for the poor distribution of vaccines in the administration of Donald Trump for its restriction to people of black races.

All possible lawsuits are coming against Donald Trump who still continues as president of the United States, this after the governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, threatened to sue the administration of the president for the vaccine distribution plan against covid-19 where it limited its access to black people and low-income communities after an investigation.

Despite the fact that Cuomo was in disagreement from the first distributions, where he had previously criticized the federal plan for the distribution of vaccines for relying too much on hospitals, pharmacies and clinics. In his speech, he mentioned that this is something that could limit vaccination to people from black communities given that they often do not have easy access to public health services.

They claim against Donald Trump

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "Abuse of power is a virus." pic.twitter.com/OxcNV1aero — The Hill (@thehill) November 15, 2020

Later, an analysis previously conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the coronavirus has particularly affected black and Hispanic people, in part due to underlying health problems and lack of access to medical care, in addition to the fact that the United States is one of the countries with the highest number of infected in the world.

In this way, the governor of New York proposes that churches and community centers be included in the vaccine distribution plan. He explained that it is necessary to make a “special effort” to reach that population, because the “private market” would not be enough.

Watch live: Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at Riverside Church in Manhattan as coronavirus cases continue to spikehttps://t.co/MlHRb2p0T3 pic.twitter.com/lhzSTrx5wU — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 15, 2020

According to the data provided for Somagnews, Trump claimed on Friday that this would result in the vaccines not being delivered to New York. The president said that from April the vaccine will be available to the entire population in general, with the exception of places like New York state.



