New York Governor defended Trump from the media

Andrew Cuomo assured that the media is disrespectful to the president of the United States.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defended President Donald Trump this week, confirmed to Somagnews.

The Democratic president for three terms already indicated that the media did not treat the president with the respect that the office demands.

Donald Trump ‘victim’ of the media

Andrew Cuomo said during an interview that the press has adopted a “most unpleasant tone”, which he has noticed in his press conferences and across the country, describing a “lack of respect that never existed”.

“The way they question President Trump in some of these press conferences is just … I never heard that tone from the president,” Cuomo said.

When asked by the interviewer if President Donald Trump “deserved it,” Cuomo said that there is supposed to be a “decorum” with the institution, indicating that even if you don’t like a person, you respect the institution they represent.

“There are journalists who are simply not professionals, do not know the facts and ask very skewed questions,” Cuomo explained.

“You mean ‘well, I don’t like the president and I disrespect him,’ I know, but it’s still the president’s office.”



