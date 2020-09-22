New York clock shows time remaining for climate collapse

The Metronome digital clock, one of the most famous artistic installations in New York, has failed to inform the time, as it has done for over 20 years, to display an important alert for humanity. Since last Saturday (19), he started the countdown to a climatic collapse that the Earth may suffer, due to global warming.

With the phrase “The Earth has a deadline”, the artistic project began counting the time remaining so that actions can be taken before the effects of climate change become irreversible. Then, the numerical sequence “7: 103: 15: 40: 07” was displayed, representing the years, days, hours, minutes and seconds until the period ends, from that moment.

According to artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd, responsible for the “Climate Clock”, as the project was called, the time remaining until the climatic collapse was calculated based on data from the Mercator Global Commons Research Institute and Climate Change in Berlin, Germany.

“This is our way of shouting that number from the top,” Golan said in an interview with The New York Times, referring to the location where the alert was given. The pair have also made a portable climate watch for Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2019.

Inspired by the Doomsday Clock

The climate clock, which has had versions released in Berlin (Germany) and Paris (France), was inspired by the Doomsday Clock, maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the University of Chicago. The symbolic device, launched in 1947, marks the time remaining for the destruction of the world by nuclear war.

According to the creators, the inspiration for the action also came from the National Debt Clock, also installed in New York. The national debt clock measures the current levels of US government debt.

The forecast for the climate collapse is expected to be shown at the Metronome by next Sunday (27), but the artists are trying to find another location for their permanent installation. The count can also be followed by the weather clock website.



