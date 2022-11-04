New York City release of The Backfires track “Reflections On My TV” announces a tour with Courteeners The release of The Backfires track “Reflections On My TV” announces a tour with Courteeners

“It’s got the uncomplicated glamour of a guitar song”
Transatlantic foursome The Backfires from New York shared a new video for their single “Reflections On My TV”. They also announced new tour opening dates for Courteeners.
“Reflections On My TV” tells about how a former lover or friend can haunt you, reflecting in all aspects of your life,” the band members said. “It has the uncomplicated glamour of a guitar song that matches the live sound we’ve been developing in New York since January 2022.”
The band was formed in 2018 when lead vocalist Alex Gomez left New York to study in London and met guitarist Harry Ruprecht and drummer Max Vanduragala. They returned to the states in 2019 when Matt Walter joined them on bass before they recorded their debut EP “Consider The Backfires”. Earlier this year, the band returned to London, where they recorded the singles “Blindside” and “Reflections On My TV”.
The band’s mini-tour with Courteeners kicks off this month in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 10. More information about tickets can be found here.
Backfires Tour with Courteeners
November
10 – Boston, Massachusetts – Brighton Music Hall
11 – Brooklyn, New York – Williamsburg Music Hall
12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Fillmore Foundry
Back in September, Courteeners shared an “unearthed” track from the album “St. Jude sessions. The song will be included in the reissue of their debut studio album dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Manchester band, which is due to be released on January 13, 2023. In addition, the band is going to perform their debut album in full at Heaton Park in Manchester on June 9. , 2023.
Back in July, Courteeners presented a new song called “Lie Back And Think Of England” during an intimate show in London. The sixth and last album of Fray and co “More. Again. Forever.’, released in January 2020.