New York AG Letitia James sues to dissolve the NRA

Notorious anti-Trump New York attorney general Letitia James on Thursday announced she was suing the NRA, saying its former leaders had mismanaged funds to finance their own lavish lifestyles.

James says executive vice president Wayne LaPierre, former treasurer and chief financial officer (CFO) Wilson ‘Woody’ Phillips, former chief of staff and executive director general operations Joshua Powell, and general secretary and general counsel John Frazer have used the NRA as a “personal piggy bank” for years.

She claims in her lawsuit they used NRA funds to pay for “trips for them and their families to the Bahamas, private jets and expensive meals.”

At a press conference Thursday morning, James declined to comment on speculation surrounding his subpoena to Deutsche Bank over Donald Trump’s banking documents, which many believed would be the subject of the press conference .

She also insisted that the trial was not politically motivated and not that it was trying to financially cripple the organization that is one of Trump’s biggest donors.

In 2016, the organization donated more than $ 30 million for his election.

On Thursday, James said a common thread in his investigation was whether mismanaged funds had been used to donate to political campaigns.

She is now aggressively seeking restitution from the NRA. She alleges that the fraud cost the organization $ 64 million in losses.

President Trump with NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, the target of the lawsuit who she says has mismanaged funds for years to support her lavish lifestyle

NRA General Counsel John Frazer (left) and COO Joshua Powell (right) are also on trial

“The influence of the NRA has been so powerful that the organization has gone unchecked for decades as top leaders funneled millions into their own pockets,” she said.

“The NRA is full of fraud and abuse, which is why today we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law. ”

“There is a set of laws. Today we are sending a strong message that no one is above the law – not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in this country, ”she said.

James insists that the organization be dissolved and not restructured because, she claims, the alleged fraud is so “broad.”

The lawsuit claims Wayne LaPierre hired his friends in the 1990s and then used NRA funds – which had been donated by supporters – to pay for a luxury lifestyle.

“Yacht trips to the Bahamas, private jets, giveaways, black car services, and lucrative consulting contracts for former employees and board members” are some of the things she claims he is doing. spent money.

LaPierre approved corporate dollar private jet flights for her family members, including her niece’s husband, according to the lawsuit.

Among them was a private flight for her niece and her husband from Dallas, Texas, to North Platte, Nebraska that cost $ 11,435.

He later authorized a flight for his niece and daughter from Dallas to Orlando for $ 26,995.

In October 2016, he approved a flight for his wife to travel alone from Wisconsin to Nebraska for $ 8,800 and in January 2017 he authorized a flight for his niece’s husband from Nebraska to Las Vegas for a Safari Club convention. .

Her reasons for them included that it was difficult to find commercial flights to parts of Nebraska and that her niece sometimes had a young child with her, according to the lawsuit.

He also alleges that he himself spent corporate donations on pleasure travel in the Bahamas.

Since June 2015, LaPierre and his family have taken private flights to and from the Bahamas on at least eight occasions.

“On most of these trips, LaPierre stopped in Nebraska every step of the way to pick up and drop off his niece and family.

“The NRA paid more than half a million dollars for these thefts,” the lawsuit alleges.



