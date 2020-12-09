New Yakuza is already in development!

In a live broadcast celebrating the 15 years of the Yakuza series, Toshihiro Nagoshi, the franchise director, brought the news that fans would most like to hear and confirmed with all the lyrics that his next chapter is already being produced right now at SEGA !

In case you want to see it for yourself, the statement was made at the 02:36:00 mark in the video below:

Although the information is not yet official, it is likely that the next game in the series will be Yakuza: Like a Dragon 2, as both Nagoshi and producer Masayoshi Yokoyama had already revealed their interest in keeping Ichiban as the protagonist of the franchise, in addition to continuing investing in RPG mechanics.

If you want to know more about the first Yakuza: Like a Dragon, we have prepared a very thorough video review of the game. What would you most like to see in the future of the franchise? Comment below!



