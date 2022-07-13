New YA Comic Elle(s) Captures the Genius of Pixar with a Brilliant Premise (Review)

Attention: ahead of the spoilers of Elle(s) #1!

Being a teenager is difficult, and nothing speaks to the difficulties of a turbulent adolescence better than a great story about the young years, such as Elle(s) #1 from ABLAZE Publishing.

Written by Kid Toussaint (Animal Jack, Magic 7) and drawn by Aveline Stockart, Elle(s) #1 tells the story of Elle, a teenager who has just arrived in a new city. While in most youth series the main character struggles to adapt to a new home and school, Elle does a great job. She immediately fits into a tight-knit team of buddies and manages to push the local mean girls off her back with her teenage wit and attitude. It seems that things are going great for Elle until the stresses in school and social life begin to accumulate, and then everything takes an interesting and creative turn.

Elle has several alternative images, easily distinguishable due to the unique hair color of each. First-class Ale is marked by her usual pink hair. But when a situation requiring a little more attitude is required, the rough and tough blonde Elle takes over. If Elle just can’t cope with the world around her, her timid brunette goes into the world of poetry and social networks. When Elle just wants to break free, her playful self with purple hair takes over and makes Elle the soul of the party. Or, when problems arise, El’s nonverbal green-haired self comes to the defense. But none of the Elles is as strange as the blue-haired Elle, who has some kind of plan maturing in the background. While Elle struggles with how her characters are affecting her life, her new group of friends are determined to help Elle unravel the mystery of what is driving her alter ego out of control.

ABLAZE boasted of Elle(s)#1 Pixar-style vibe, and indeed Pixar really comes to mind thanks to Stokart’s emotional, welcoming style. The whole world is filled with warmth and charm, from the design of the characters to the creative way of depicting Elle and her alternative personalities. Stockart’s art deserves a lot of credit for creating a world that attracts readers with its style, which seems extremely familiar but has its own powerful personality. And that’s not to mention how alive Toussaint makes each character feel, especially the numerous Elle, each of whom demonstrates unique personalities that will make fans want to see them again soon. Toussaint makes these characters unique but intimate, allowing the reader to see himself in more than one character.

What Elle(s) #1 succeeds in is creating an interesting story about how to find yourself in that awkward period of growing up. Although not everyone has completely different characters who take responsibility during periods of stress, like Elle, almost everyone can cope with problems such as adjustment, making friends and, of course, stress. Toussaint and Stockart have created an amazing story for young people, which miraculously reflects the wide range of emotions experienced by teenagers and the difficulties encountered in managing these feelings. But readers will leave Elle(s)#1 with the understanding that socializing with friends and communicating with them can make these difficult times a little easier.