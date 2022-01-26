New Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series: Price And Date Of The 11, 11S, 11 5G And 11 Pro 5G Models

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: An intense day without a doubt in the world of mobile telephony in Spain, because today Wednesday we have had the presentation, date, price and arrival in Spain of the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket. And we do double with Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 series, which has shown the four models that make it up, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with a version for each type of user /to.

The company’s most popular Xiaomi mobile series, you just have to see the fact that 40% of the total sales of the past 2021 in the mid-range mobile sector were Redmi Note. Let’s review them all.

Screen

Xiaomi introduced AMOLED panels for the Redmi Note 10 series, which it maintains in its successors. In this section, the Redmi Note 11 and 11S models have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay screen size, with third-generation Gorilla Glass protection. At the response level, they offer a refresh rate of 90Hz and a sampling rate of 180Hz.

The 11 Pro 4G and 11 Pro 5G models have a 6.67 ‘FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay panel, and employ fifth-generation Gorilla Glass protection. The response they offer also differs: they reach 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz sampling rate. The four terminals have a flat edge body design and two linear speakers located on the top and bottom of the phone with immersive stereo sound when playing games or watching videos.

Processor and Fast Charge

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G elevates its performance by featuring the octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor. This chipset offers 5G connectivity and powerful performance thanks to the flagship 6nm technology and a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S mount a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor and up to 8 GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built on a 6nm process to deliver superior performance and conserve power.

All four devices have a 5000 mAh battery. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro offer 67W turbo charging that takes just 15 minutes to fill 50% of the battery. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Fast Charge Pro, allowing you to charge to 100% in about an hour.