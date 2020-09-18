New Xiaomi Amazfit Band 5, with built-in Alexa

In July this year, Xiaomi announced the international version of the Mi Band 5, a continuation of one of the best fitness smartbands. Amazfit has revealed a slightly improved version of the Mi Band 5, called the Amazfit Band 5. This smartband will be on sale in the US from September 21 for just $ 45 on Amazon.

Features of the Amazfit Band 5

In terms of key specs, the Amazfit Band 5 is almost identical to the Mi Band 5. It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen with a 126 x 294 resolution and more than 45 watch faces. It carries a 125mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 15 days of endurance on a single charge and 25 days if we activate its energy saving mode. In addition, its weight is quite light, with only 11.9 grams.

The Amazfit Band 5 also has a 5 ATM water resistance, support for Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth music control, and 11 sports modes. In addition, it seems that it will also come with different colored straps.

Amazfit says that the fitness tracker has been designed for “anyone who is health conscious or wants to improve their fitness.” The device comes equipped with a ton of health tracking features, including a PPG optical sensor for 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, and heart rate tracking. menstrual cycle, stress monitoring and breathing exercises.



