New Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro And 12X: Price, Features And Release Date Of The Top Of The Range

Xiaomi: Announced on December 28 in China, as always in the West, we have to wait a little longer. But just yesterday Xiaomi officially revealed the date that its new flagships for 2022 Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12x and Xiaomi 12 Pro will arrive in Spain, and everything they bring inside, so let’s take a look at them by elements:

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro

Screen: AMOLED

Both models mount a display without frames with 3D curves and with a micro-perforated front camera, the Xiaomi 12 and 12X mount a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 hHz refresh rate, TrueColor technology and resistance Corning Gorilla Glass Victus against scratches. For its part, the Xiaomi 12 Pro also has an AMOLED screen that increases to 6.73”, with a 120Hz rate and WQHD+ resolution, in addition to SGS Eye Care Display certification for eye care of its users.

The Xiaomi 12 series features SOUND BY Harmon Kardon, creating an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos, spatial sound with rich detail. The 12 Pro model also mounts quad speakers in the form of two tweeters and two woofers. Xiaomi 12 and 12X offers balanced stereo sound.

AdaptiveCharge

Xiaomi 12 and 12X incorporates a 4,500mAh battery; Xiaomi 12 Pro has 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge charging and a 4,600mAh battery that fully charges in just 18 minutes using Boost mode. Both devices support fast-start 67W wired turbo charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging, as well as AdaptiveCharge, an intelligent charging algorithm that learns and adapts to your charging habits, prolonging the life of your battery. Battery.

Processor: Snapdragon

Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 have the chipset that most high-end ranges will mount this year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Built on a 4nm process, this processor also increases GPU graphics rendering capability by 30% and power efficiency by 25% compared to the previous generation. For its part, the Xiaomi 12X uses the Snapdragon 870 chipset.