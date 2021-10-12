New Xbox Series X Stock In Spain: Where And When To Buy

Xbox Series X: We tell you how you can buy an Xbox Series X today, October 12, 2021. The Microsoft Store will have new units. Still haven’t been able to get hold of an Xbox Series X? Today, October 12, 2021, you have the opportunity to get one. Xbox Spain has confirmed the availability of new stock in the Microsoft Store. Starting at 19:00 CEST, a new wave of console units will go on sale; the first to arrive will be the lucky ones who manage to get one. Shipping is completely free, as well as returns.

We must remind you that the Microsoft Store restricts the purchase to a single console per customer, which gives more scope to those interested in being able to acquire one. On the same page you can complete your order with a range of licensed accessories, such as Xbox Wireless Controllers in red, blue, white, black, pistachio and the special Daystrike edition. In addition, Microsoft reminds us that the Xbox Design Lab program is available and allows you to design an Xbox controller to suit you; you can choose the colors of the body, buttons, triggers and more.

You can access the page through this link. From the commented time, the button “out of stock” will be replaced by the long-awaited “available”.

Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite: Xbox Series X emblems heat up to go out

After almost a year on the market, Xbox Series X | S is very close to receiving two of the most anticipated games among its users. The first of them is Forza Horizon 5 (November 9), the new installment in the driving and open world saga of Playground Games, which this time will invite us to drive the length and breadth of Mexico. The second is, nothing more and nothing less, than the return of the Master Chief; Halo Infinite debuts on December 8 and how could it be otherwise, it is one of the most important releases of the year.