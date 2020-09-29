New Xbox Series: Microsoft consoles go on pre-order

After a long wait, Microsoft finally released the pre-sale in Brazil of its new consoles: Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Designed to meet the most demanding gamers, the two video games will have a significant improvement in graphics quality, performance, in addition to other advantages that Microsoft usually offers.

Both consoles will be able to run games in 4K resolution, reaching up to 120 FPS, when there is compatible content and screen. Streaming playback will also happen in 4K and there will be 4K upscaling for lower quality games, which places the new generation as an important milestone for graphics improvement.

Another highlight for both versions is the backward compatibility between Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox. That is, if you already own the consoles of previous generations, you can enjoy the games you already owned. In addition, with the Xbox Game Pass, you can have access to a huge catalog of games, with a monthly subscription, being able to download as many games as you want, without additional charge.

If you’re wondering if it’s worth investing in the new generation and swapping your Xbox One for the new Xbox Series, check out a summary below with everything that both versions have to offer. So you can choose the best console according to your requirements, and you will be ready for the future of games.

Xbox Series S

This is the model for anyone who is interested in the new generation, but does not insist on physical media games. For that reason, the Xbox Series S is more compact and cheaper, but will still be able to run games with the same graphics quality. To reduce costs, Microsoft opted for a model with a more modest configuration, but which will not affect the performance of the console.

In addition to the smaller size, the Xbox Series S comes with a 512 GB SSD. As it is a console that will only work with digital media, it is possible that it is important to invest in an expandable memory card of 1 TB, which will be compatible with the console. It is worth remembering that in this version, backward compatibility will be with digital games, which will run with a resolution limited to 1440p.

Xbox Series X

For those who are after the maximum power of the new generation, this is certainly the most suitable model. Able to offer an experience never seen before in a video game, the most powerful brother of the new generation will have an extremely powerful GPU, reaching up to 12 teraflops of graphics power. This means that the console will run all available games with extremely high processing power.

Another important difference is in the presence of a drive for physical media. This, in addition to the more powerful configuration, also makes the Xbox Series X a little bigger. Finally, this model comes with a 1 TB SSD, and is also compatible with a 1 TB memory card, to double the internal space.



