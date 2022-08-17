New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Privileges for August 2022 Include Free Multiverses Content

Xbox owners can sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for many reasons. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is really convenient for anyone who regularly plays on Xbox, as it includes access to the entire Game Pass library in addition to EA Play games and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have even more benefits, and new bonuses are added every month.

Microsoft talked about some of the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate privileges that subscribers will be able to use in the second half of August 2022. Starting August 17, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get a set of Pass Tense Commando rifles for Halo Infinite, which includes the VK78 Pass Tense Commando Rifle, four 2XP powerups and four test exchanges. Then, on August 23, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive even more free gifts, including content for the popular cross-fighting game MultiVersus.

RELATED: MultiVersus Confirms New Characters Will Be Different from Super Smash Bros.

Starting on August 23, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can receive an MVP kit for Multiverse, which includes a Battle Reindog variant, a waterfall banner and a Dark Matter ring effect. Most of the cosmetic content like this in Multiverse requires players to either pay with real money or unlock via Battle Pass, so this is definitely a good privilege for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who like the game.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Privileges for August 2022

Halo Infinite — Pass Tense VK78 Commando Rifle (August 17) CrossFireX — Top Secret Set (August 23) Multiverse — Battle Reindog variant, Waterfall Banner, Dark Matter Effect (August 23)

Another Xbox Game Pass Ultimate privilege for August 23 is CrossFireX content. CrossFireX, for the uninitiated, is a first—person shooter launched earlier this year with a premium campaign and a free multiplayer game. The new content, which will appear on August 23, is a “Top Secret” set, in which players will receive a new skin for weapons and 12,000 CFP.

Free content for CrossFireX and Halo Infinite will probably be appreciated by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but it’s fair to say that the most attention will be paid to free MultiVersus. While CrossFireX and Halo Infinite certainly have their fans, MultiVersus is especially popular right now: more than 10 million people check out the open beta version alone. Starting on August 23, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who haven’t tried the game yet have more reasons to find out what it’s about.

August 23 will be an important day for Multiverse as a whole. In addition to the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate privileges, Morty Smith from Rick and Morty will also make his debut on August 23 for the growing list of MultiVersus.