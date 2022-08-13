New Xbox Game Pass Game Gets Great Reviews

New games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup all the time, but not all games are the same. Some games added to the Xbox Game Pass do not live up to expectations, while other games are really worth it. One of the new games added to the Xbox Game Pass recently fell into the latter category and received good reviews from critics.

Last week, Two Point Campus was added to the Xbox Game Pass list and has so far earned excellent reviews from both fans and critics. On the MetaCritic summary review site, Two Point Campus has an overall critics rating of 84, while praising its fascinating gameplay management and sense of humor. This is the second game in the Two Point simulation game series, following Two Point Hospital, which also received good reviews.

Both Two Point Campus and Two Point Hospital are easily available to play with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. And Two Point Campus can be played on consoles, in the cloud and on a PC, so Game Pass subscribers can check it regardless of the chosen platform. This is one of the most popular releases of new games of the year, so fans of the simulator genre should definitely think about trying it out with a Game Pass subscription.

Reviews of the Two Point Campus

Two Point Hospital is the latest highly rated game to appear on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Earlier this year, NORCO’s point-and-click adventure game was launched as a first-day PC Game Pass game, and it is notable for being one of the few games rated 90 or higher released in 2022. Looking ahead, it seems that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have even more high-quality games in the near future.

Sam Barlow’s Immortality launches as an Xbox Game Pass game on the first day of August 30, and although it has only one review so far, it is very revealing. Edge magazine, published since the early 90s, gave “Immortality” the highest rating of 10/10. This is important because Edge gave the highest score to only 23 other games, so it’s not just praising. Of course, it is still unknown what everyone else thinks about it, but “Immortality” has already started perfectly.

There are a lot of great games on Xbox Game Pass, and it looks like the service won’t slow down anytime soon.