Amazon revealed during Gamescom 2021 the date of the open Beta of New World, the company’s new MMORPG: September 9-12. The game has already had its Beta closed in the last few weeks and now any player who is curious about the title can try it out for a few days.

During the opening of the event, the developer unveiled a trailer to demonstrate some of the content and story that players will be able to enjoy. Check out:

New World arrives on PC on September 28, 2021.