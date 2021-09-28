New World is Officially Released By Amazon Games

New World is a Massive Multiplayer Online RPG (MMORPG) that pits players against the cursed nature of Aetérnum, a supernatural and mysterious island, at the height of the Age of Discovery.

After being successful with its tests around the world, Amazon Games this week announced the official launch of New World for PC.

In New World, players are cast away in Aetérnum, where the fundamental laws of life and death are broken. The game offers endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge as you explore and conquer the island – and uncover its dark mysteries. Players can team up into factions to gain control of the map in Player v battles. Massive player, or venture out alone (or in small groups) to explore Aetérnum and learn its secrets.

New World features a real-time visceral combat system based on player skill – every hit, dodge and block matters. Aetérnum is full of wretched creatures, corrupted by centuries of death and rebirth, and players will need to hone their weapons and skills if they are to hope to survive.

War: War is the pinnacle of PvP (PvP) in New World, a massive siege battle with up to 100 players on the battlefield at the same time. The outcome of each War determines which Company of players will control the contested territories or settlements – and the resources they contain.

Outpost Onslaught: Teams of 20 players from two rival factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this game mode instantiated for high-level characters. The Outpost Onslaught combines Player vs. Player vs. Environment (PvPvE) elements.

Expeditions: Installed dungeons for five players that will take them to the deepest reaches of Aetérnum, where they will have to face deadly opponents to discover the truths about the island.

Invasions: The corrupted armies of Aetérnum occasionally join forces to attack player-controlled territories, and groups of 50 players must band together to fend off the invading waves of monsters.

To celebrate the launch of New World, Amazon Prime members can redeem the exclusive Pirate Pack until November 1st. The pack includes the Pirate character appearance, an emote and the equivalent of $4.99 in in-game cash. This will be the first of seven Prime Gaming drops that will be released in 2021 for New World.