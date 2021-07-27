New World: How to access the closed beta of the Amazon MMO?

New World: Amazon Games is in the final weeks leading up to the launch of New World, its long-awaited open-world MMO. The title, which went through some other delay, will arrive on PC on August 31, 2021. In the meantime, the community has already embarked on the adventure thanks to the private beta, held from July 20 to July 8. of August. In this piece we tell you how you can have access.

How to get access to the New World private beta?

The team offers several methods to access the beta. You can try to get a key from the New World tester program. If you register with your Amazon account you may have the opportunity to receive a key, although it is not guaranteed. You can check the FAQ and log in at this link.

On the other hand, the option that does ensure it is simply by reserving the game. Currently Amazon offers a physical version that comes with a metal box for 59.99 euros; the New World version, in this case, corresponds to the Deluxe version. Once you complete the reservation, you will receive the direct code in your associated email. You must redeem it on Steam to access. If you prefer a cheaper option, the store offers only digital alternatives at 39.99 euros and 49.99 euros, depending on the edition. Click here to know all the data.

Steam is your last option if you want to forget about buying it from Amazon. The Valve platform offers the standard and deluxe edition at the same prices as in the store of its creators: 39.99 euros and 49.99 euros, respectively. Only here you avoid the process of redeeming the code: you reserve it and it will be instantly linked to your digital library. The same goes for the beta, which you can download from the moment you complete the pre-purchase.