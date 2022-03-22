New World Does Not Throw In The Towel: New Roadmap With All The News For 2022

New World: Amazon’s MMO shares the new content that will arrive between spring and autumn of this year through numerous free updates. New World, the MMO from Amazon Game Studios, achieved an outstanding launch last fall with high numbers of concurrent users, although the title did not hold its own for many weeks and quickly fell in terms of players, currently staying with an average of about 30,000 people who connect daily to live their adventures online. Despite this, those responsible do not give up and have presented a new and ambitious roadmap for this 2022 full of content and news that will arrive between spring and autumn, all through free updates. Let’s see what regular New World users can expect in the coming months.

New World: new content for 2022

Thus, among the main novelties we find a new expedition that receives the name of Heart of the Tempest, available this spring. In these new missions “the illusory and supernatural dimension in which Isabella’s mind is submerged is shown, which gives rise to corruption and chaos.” This update will also incorporate a new weapon such as the blunderbuss and the three-on-three PvP battle arenas.

In summer a new expedition will arrive with barnacles and black powder along with a new tool such as the group search engine to participate in this type of activity. This update will also incorporate a new special summer event whose details are unknown for now. Quite a bit of content will be added already in the fall, such as the Ennead expedition, the greatsword as a new weapon, the ability to check leaderboards and participate in new featured events like Nightvale Hollow and Turkulon 2022, and travel to a new territory of brimstone sands.

All this together with new mutations, missions, encounters, improvements, balance adjustments and bug fixes through different patches. However, we will see if New World manages to overcome player numbers throughout 2022 with all these news.