New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer at CCXP

Warner Bros. and DC present the latest video preview of their new film shortly before its simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max in just a few days.

Wonder Woman 1984 has presented a new trailer from the CCXP or Comic Con Experience that was held this weekend in Brazil. This was presented by Warner Bros. and DC a few days before its simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max on December 25 as part of Warner’s new strategy in the face of the global coronavirus crisis; remember that Wonder Woman 1984 opens in Spain on December 16 only in cinemas, since the streaming platform HBO Max will not arrive in Europe until the second half of 2021. In addition, the first reviews of the film have been published by American media.

Premiere in Spain on December 16

Thus, and taking advantage of the CCXP framework, Wonder Woman 1984 has been seen in a new 1-minute trailer, a new preview with some previously unpublished scenes and others already seen in previous trailers, all through an epic montage that anticipates the explosive character of this new DC movie starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins.

On the other hand, the first criticisms of Wonder Woman 1984 have been published by the US media, with a very positive general opinion: “It doesn’t look like any modern superhero movie,” says Amy Ratcliffe, for example. And is that many critics point to a very marked personality of the film, enhancing its eighties character throughout the entire length of the film: “It is a film from the 80s in every way, making it unique today,” says Brandon Davis.

Also noteworthy are the great performances of both Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively, the main villains of the film, and their relationship with Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman: “The story is excellent and has a great message; offers tons of surprises; and both Cheetah and Max Lord do an incredible job, “adds Eric Eisenberg.



