New Windows 11 Update Further Reduces The Efficiency Of AMD Chips

Windows 11: Sometimes the remedy is worse than the disease, as the saying goes. And it is that this phrase can be applied perfectly in the computer science segment, since sometimes a badly executed software improvement can cause problems to some components. And this is what has happened, again, after the last update of Windows 11 in computers with AMD chips.

More problems on computers with an AMD processor

Last week we talked about how many Windows 11 users were experiencing performance failures on their computers. The problem was that the operating system was affecting the performance of the AMD processors, something that was noticeable when transferring files from one part of the computer to another. Those chosen were the strongest division, targeting the e-sports segment, which fell 3-5 percent at best, but at worst. Of course, the average user is not able to recognize this drop unless they move very large files on their computer, such as images or 3D models that are heavy or with which to work is a tough task for the machine.

But the problem with latency is much more serious now since after the last update a very important increase in this has been noticed. According to the statements that TechPowerUp collects with its latest tests with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X “this got much worse with the update of October 12, which increased the latency to 31.9 ns” where they recalled that the increase was significant from 10 ns to 17 ns and now in the figure that we present to you in the declarations.