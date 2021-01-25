New Windows 10X runs on a Nokia Lumia 950 XL

Last week (20), we released images of Windows 10X running on an unsupported device, in this case the Surface Pro 7. Yesterday afternoon (24), it was the turn of a user named Gustave Monse to show a video of the new version Microsoft’s operating system running on a Lumia 950 XL, reissuing the Windows owner’s old partnership with Nokia.

Although Monce’s images leave a little to be desired, it is possible to notice in the video that Windows 10X rolls smoothly on the 5.7-inch screen on the Lumia 950 XL, showing the taskbar and quick settings panel. Monce confirms that the system is working well, although he needs some corrections in usability.

The thing works so naturally that, if we didn’t know the context, we could say that Microsoft, which recently launched the Surface Duo phone, would be preparing its own ecosystem for its smartphones, which today run on Android 10.

Although it is more at the base of our desire than in reality, it may be that Microsoft will prepare in the future a smartphone that, like the iPhone and the Pixel, brings a fully integrated hardware and software project. Or maybe the Redmond giant is back to flirting with Nokia?