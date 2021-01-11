New Windows 10 look should arrive in June

With major visual changes, the next major Windows 10 update is expected to be announced soon. According to information found in the operating system code, the update is finalized and can be launched in June.

As the Windows Latest website highlights, the new version of Windows 10 will be installed on new computers and will be made available to other users. However, it is possible that Microsoft will release the update only between October and November.

The new update may have been confirmed in a recent job vacancy opened by Microsoft. In the job description of Senior Software Engineer it is informed that the candidate will develop interfaces of a “comprehensive” and invigorating nature.

According to rumors, the new version of Windows 10 will be the biggest visual change in the past five years. In the spotlight, there will be important changes to the Start Menu, the Taskbar, the File Explorer and other features.

Windows Latest also indicates that the first details of the update should be revealed soon through new leaks. However, Microsoft’s official announcement may take a while to happen.

Windows Insider Program

For users who want to experience what’s new in the next Windows 10 update, the suggestion is to sign up for the Windows Insider program. It offers early access to certain features and allows you to test them before the general public.

However, being in the testing phase, these versions often have some bugs. Therefore, it is necessary to keep this in mind before applying for the project. To register for the Windows Insider Program, just click here.