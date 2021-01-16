New Windows 10 flaw has easy execution

A new bug for Windows 10 discovered just last year that could result in serious damage to a computer’s hard drive is back in the news – and it’s even more dangerous than initial reports indicated. As a risk factor, the vulnerability can be exploited and activated through a very simple and everyday action by the user.

The flaw in the operating system allows attackers to corrupt entire disks in NTFS format using a Windows shortcut, a compressed ZIP file or several other attack vectors, including the HTML structure of a website accessed in the browser. These attachments can be sent via social engineering means, such as emails, messengers or social networks and do not even need to be opened by the user to cause damage.

According to the Bleeping Computer website, which performed several tests to verify the existence of the error, a single line command is able to start the process. When the user restarts the system after a warning from the platform itself, the chkdsk process starts automatically and can fully or partially repair the affected disk, but with no guarantee that data will not be lost or that you do not have to manually restore – which requires more technical knowledge on the part of the user.

Some experts who tested the flaw stated that it is not capable of damaging data, but only causes the suspicion of information corruption and “scare” the user. However, the existence of the vulnerability and the ease of exploitation is worrying.