New WhatsApp trick: Change your logo to pink as support

Next, all the details you have to know about this new change in WhatsApp in support of the community

We know well that WhatsApp is still positioned as the most downloaded app in the world, since a large number of people download it on their devices in order to be able to communicate with all their friends, family, acquaintances and even with those who do not see from a distance.

For the same reason, being an application that is too much sought after by users on the net, WhatsApp is constantly on the move, full of updates and of course, there are tricks to customize your application.

The news this week is that there is a new trick that has become a trend, it revolves around changing the color of the application logo from green to pink, and, if you like to do it, here we will tell you in detail the quick and easy steps to take, something that can also work as good entertainment.

To carry out these steps you need to download “Nova Launcher”, an application that allows you to customize the desktop of your mobile device according to your needs and tastes, with its help, you can change the icon of any app on your mobile phone, and either by downloading a certain type of pack from Google Play or by placing an image.

To make the change, it is necessary to use all these steps: After the installation of “Nova Launcher” you must press the icon of your WhatsApp, later you can see the button of a pen, the aforementioned logo, is the one that will allow you to make the changes to your WhatsApp logo.

It will be necessary for you to click on “applications” and then, you must click on “Gallery” and look for the image of the WhatsApp logo in pink that you must have previously downloaded from a search engine, all you have to do is select the WhatsApp image in pink and that’s it .

But why pink? It should be noted that this color for the WhatsApp application is being sought according to a date that is celebrated in much of the world, which is the “International Day of Bisexuality”, a commemoration that little by little is being recognized within the LGTBI community.

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that really cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple.

However, not all users know how to get the most out of the popular application, so in the following paragraphs we will mention some of them, to make the experience more enjoyable while you are inside the application.

Hands-free voice notes: By simply pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding up, you can lock the voice note function to record, without the need to hold the mobile with your hands

Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will see easily in a central location. All you have to do is press the message that you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

Although, if your device is an iPhone, you can find all the starred messages by going to Settings and Starred messages or selecting the name of the chat and tapping “Starred messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

Check messages without touching the cell phone: If you want to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and Gifs without having to have your equipment in your hands.

Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself, you can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.



