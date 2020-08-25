New WhatsApp tools: Storage interface, files forwarded

Capable of receiving not only text messages, but also photos, videos, GIFs and documents, it is easy to lose track of the amount of multimedia material we have in the different WhatsApp chats – and the group thing is worse with so many people sending stuff.

The bad thing is that this has a direct impact on the storage of the mobile, which is filled with things that we do not need to have, or that we have in duplicate.

Free up space on your mobile through WhatsApp

Therefore, WhatsApp has decided to give the user a hand to make this task easier, launching new tools to free up space on the phone. The WABetaInfo experts have brought us a screenshot of the function and showed us how the new ‘Storage Usage’ interface works, which is divided into 3 sections:

The first section has a storage bar, useful to know the amount of space that WhatsApp occupies in the memory of the mobile, including all the multimedia files that we have received.

The second section helps us to review all shared files, in order to eliminate those that are not necessary to free up space. Here we can see forwarded and large files, and also sort them), so that we can free up space fast.

The third section contains the list of our chats. And it also brings the option to search a specific conversation with another tool.

Currently in development

Currently under development, these tools have not even reached WhatsApp Beta, the test version of the news before its general implementation, so we do not know when they will arrive. But they will undoubtedly help many users to realize the amount of space that the messaging app is taking up on their mobiles.



