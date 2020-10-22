New way to make money from Instagram

Instagram adds a different monetization method for live streams. In addition, IGTV continues to progress with advertisements. With Instagram’s new monetization method, it wants to enable content creators to have a closer dialogue with their followers.

Instagram adds new monetization method

Instagram is bringing new IGTV badges to a larger group of phenomena after testing it with a few selected people over the past months. These new badges give Instagram influencers a fun and new way to show their fans their support. The Badges option appears above the comment bar. This new button, appearing as Buy, also gives the user a special heart button that can be used instead of the normal heart button during Instagram live broadcast.

This feature, which was first seen in high-follower accounts like Ronne Brown and Youngezee, is now reaching more phenomena. Instagram is trying new methods in response to the increased Instagram Live broadcasts during the coronavirus era. So much so that during the coronavirus period, participation in live broadcasts increased by 70 percent, and this place turned into an advertising and monetization area.

By adding new monetization features to Instagram in a short time, it actually wants high-follower content creators to focus on Instagram.



