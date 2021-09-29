New Wave Of Discounts In PS Store: More Than 230 Games For Less Than 15 Euros

PS Store: PlayStation presents a new promotion with video games discounted below 15 euros, from recent releases to classics of various genres. PlayStation continues to offer its typical sales on the PS Store, this time, with the Games for less than 15 euros promotion, a new batch of discounts on more than 230 digital titles, from recent releases to great classics from the PS4 store, also compatible with PS5. In addition, and as often happens, an extra discount is applied for subscribers of PlayStation Plus, the premium online service of PlayStation.

Promotion valid until October 14

Thus, this new PlayStation promotion will remain in force until October 14, 2021, at which time the prices of the discounted games will return to their usual amounts. This is a perfect opportunity to get hold of those digital titles for which we expected a considerable discount or some recent indie release that stays below 15 euros. Be that as it may, we leave you with some of the most interesting games at the best price; do not hesitate to consult the complete list of discounted video games through the following link on the PlayStation Store.

A Hat in Time for 14.24 euros

A Way Out for 8.99 euros (5.99 euros with PS Plus)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX for 13.99 euros

Battlefield 1 for 4.99 euros

DiRT Rally 2.0 for 8.99 euros (5.99 euros with PS Plus)

God of War for 9.99 euros (7.99 euros with PS Plus)

GRAY for 6.79 euros

InFamous Second Son for 9.99 euros

Life is Strange 2 for 12.78 euros

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite for 9.99 euros

Ni No Kuni II: The Reborn of a Kingdom for 9.79 euros

Prey for 14.99 euros

Rage 2 for 14.79 euros

Resident Evil 4 for 7.99 euros

Resident Evil 5 for 7.99 euros

Resident Evil 6 for 7.99 euros

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game: Complete Edition for 8.99 euros

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition for 4.49 euros

Star Wars Battlefront II for € 5.99 (€ 3.99 with PS Plus)

Trials Fusions for 6.59 euros

Unravel Two for 4.99 euros

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life for 8.99 euros