New waterproof speakers with USB-C inputs from JBL

JBL announced two small Bluetooth speakers named Clip 4 and Go 3. The speakers, which are made up to look different from their predecessors, meet their users with a new design and different color options.

Both Clip 4 and Go 3 have Bluetooth 5.1 support. Both products have IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. USB-C input is used for charging the speakers.

According to the information given by JBL, Go 3 makes it possible to listen to music for 5 hours on a full charge. On Clip 4, this time is up to 10 hours. It is worth noting that the speakers are not much different from their predecessors in terms of battery life.

Both Clip 4 and Go 3 can be attached or attached to different objects. This makes both products more useful and versatile than other Bluetooth speakers. This process, which was possible before in the Clip series, can be done for the first time in the Go series. Color options such as red, blue, green, gray and camouflage are available for both models.

For those looking for a bigger option, JBL Xtreme 3 has been introduced, which promises up to 15 hours of battery life. The Xtreme 3, which has a USB-C input, also has IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. JBL also points out that the Xtreme 3 can be used to charge another device.

The JBL Clip 4 will be available in December with a price tag of $ 69.95. The Go 3 will be released in October for $ 39.95. For the $ 349.95 Xtreme 3, it is necessary to wait for November.



