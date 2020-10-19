New Warning from Analyst Knowing the Fall in 2018

A new bearish warning came from the analyst, who kept Bitcoin price predictions. The analyst, known as Farmer Bluntz, came to the fore with his new Bitcoin post on Twitter. Bluntz warned that Bitcoin could fall below $ 10,000.

Bitcoin price drop warning by Farmer Bluntz became news on Bitcoinist. According to the analysis, a strong correction may be experienced in the coming weeks in Bitcoin, where the downward trend is seen. This prediction is very similar to previous comments by JPMorgan analysts regarding Bitcoin. JPMorgan warned that BTC will decline in the short term.

Analyst’s Predictions Were Correct

Bluntz, whose downward forecast for Bitcoin price in 2018 was correct, said that there may be a decline in Bitcoin again. The analyst explained on Twitter that there is a trend similar to the record drop seen in BTC in March 2020:

“BTC is showing price activity before hitting a low in February this year. Another thing to keep in mind is the weekly closures seen on the S & P500. The graph shows 2 peaks and a 3200 level test point. ”

JPMorgan: Bitcoin May Decline In The Short Term

Besides Farmer Bluntz, JPMorgan analysts also suggested that there may be a decline in the Bitcoin price. Stating that a withdrawal may be seen in the short term, analysts stated that Bitcoin is under pressure and that they reached this result by calculating the current value of BTC. According to JPMorgan, the volatility of Bitcoin can be high in the short term, while it can continue its upward trend in the long run.

Can IMF’s Bretton Woods Comment Save Bitcoin From Falling?

Contrary to the analysts mentioned above, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision and former hedge fund manager, argues that Bitcoin will continue the bullish trend in the long run. While making his defense, Pal made a speech by IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva. In his speech, Georgieva said:

“Today we are faced with a new Bretton Woods moment. We are in a pandemic that has already killed more than a million people. The world economy will shrink by 4.4% this year, with an estimated loss of $ 11 trillion by next year. Such an economic disaster has not been seen in human history for a long time – we are facing a great risk of destruction and increasing poverty. ”

Raoul Pal said this speech could be a sign of a new economic stimulus package. At the same time, Pal, who suggested that the value of fiat currencies will decrease, the crypto money market will rise, and made the following statement on the subject:

“When the IMF talks about Bretton Woods, he implies that a big change will come. But this statement does not offer anything beyond providing an economic stimulus package. The global value of fiat money will be less than reserve assets. This will be a way for gold and especially #Bitcoin to go beyond the low value monetary system. It also creates systems to encourage other nations to choose reserve currencies to attract capital. “



