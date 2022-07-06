New Wakanda Forever Reveal Supports Shuri As a New Black Panther Theory

Promotional images of the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” seem to support the theory that Letitia Wright’s brother-in-law will don the mantle of the Black Panther. After the tragic death of Chadwick Bozeman in 2020, Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler announced that they were not going to remake the role of T’Challa in the MCU. This decision meant that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” would focus more on characters like Shuri and Okoye (Danai Gurira), but MCU fans were left doubting who would become the new Wakanda superhero.

“Black Panther” became a hit for Marvel Studios, allowing viewers for the first time to really look at Wakanda, a hidden, technologically advanced country that has access to huge resources of in-demand vibranium. Bozeman portrayed T’Challa, the Prince of Wakanda and Black Panther, a hero who gained his powers after consuming a plant filled with vibranium. When his leadership is challenged by the return of his long-lost cousin, T’Challa fights to regain the throne of Wakanda and introduce the country to the rest of the world. It was expected that after “Avengers: Finale” Bozeman and the rest of the actors would return, but “Wakanda Forever” became confused after the sudden death of the actor.

Viewers were assured that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” would still continue, albeit with some restructuring, and that T’Challa would not be remade. Instead, it turned out that the sequel would delve into the Wakanda subcultures, paying more attention to the characters who ended up with less screen time in Black Panther. With a release date of November 11, 2022, Wakanda Forever promotional materials featured characters in costumes proposed for the film, including Tenoch Huerta, who is rumored to be a Namor Submariner from the MCU, as well as Wright and Gurira as Shuri and Okoye. This depiction of Shuri’s costume, in particular, leads Black Panther fans to assume that she will wear the mantle, as it seems to resemble T’Challa’s original outfit.

Will Shuri become the new Black Panther in Wakanda forever?

Shuri and Okoye are pictured together on a poster advertising related products for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” While Okoye wears a costume reminiscent of Dora Milahe’s uniform from Black Panther, Shuri is depicted in an unusual costume change that viewers are familiar with, in a purple tracksuit. While the purple color scheme is more regal for Princess Wakanda and matches the superhero costume of T’Challa, the costume change seems to suggest that Shuri may also have a role change in the film, and MCU fans are wondering if Shuri will become a Black Panther.

Since it can be assumed that the mantle of the Black Panther in the MCU is passed down through the royal lineage (if they are not challenged), it makes sense that Shuri would be the next candidate for the role of a superhero. The new costume for the character suggests that Shuri will do a lot more athletic moves in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, compared to the behind-the-scenes role she played in Black Panther. Whether Shuri will be able to fit into the role of a superhero as naturally as her brother remains to be seen.

Not much is known about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, there are rumors that the sequel will introduce the long-awaited civilization of Atlantis to the MCU. More detailed information will surely be confirmed after the release of the films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the Disney+ series “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer”. With the November release date approaching, viewers won’t have to wait long to see how “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will work without Bozeman at the helm.