New visuals released before the WandaVision premiere

This Monday (23), more images of the WandaVision series were released. The production of the streaming platform Disney Plus stamped the cover of Empire magazine and had unpublished material shown in the publication.

As you can see below, the records show how the work will portray the Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) in an everyday life, outside of the actions that used to appear on the big screen.

The WandaVision series will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will portray the two superheroes in a more peaceful routine, until other threats begin to emerge once again.

Another interesting point highlighted by Kevin Feige to Empire will be the exploration of the powers of Wanda Maximoff. Until then, although everyone knows that it is very powerful, the limits of its capacity have not yet been shown in full in the films already released so far.

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t believe that a single person has faced more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no one has a set of powers as indefinite and untapped as Wanda Maximoff. So it looked like something that would be worth exploring after Ultimatum. Who else knows about these powers? Where did they come from? ”

Kevin Feige

President and creative head of Marvel Studios



