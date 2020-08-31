New video leak released for LG Wing

Drawing attention with its different usage patterns, LG Wing was seen working on a video leaked to the internet recently. A new video showing Wing in action with the rotating screen that can be used in the shape of the letter T has leaked online. The video in question reveals how the gaming experience on the phone will be.

Wing’s main screen can be rotated to landscape mode. In this way, the smaller second screen hidden behind appears and the T shape is formed. It is said that the size of the main screen is 6.8 inches, and the size of the small screen is 4 inches.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor is considered to be at the heart of the LG Wing. It is expected that there will be a triple camera system behind the phone. Here, it is said that the 64-megapixel sensor will take over as the main camera.

LG Wing will likely be official in the autumn. The smartphone is claimed to be sold in the US for around $ 1000.



