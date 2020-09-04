New video for Mafia: Definitive Edition released!

A new video has been released about Mafia: Definitive Edition, one of the spoken names of the game world, reflecting the period of the 1930s. While the level of period details is impressive in the video, the lighting and other graphic effects look impressive.

It should be noted that it is feared that the mistakes found in Mafia II and Mafia III may be in this construction. Even though the game looked nice and fun in the videos, the mistakes in the other two games were enough to spoil the fun of the gamers. You can watch the video titled The City of Lost Heaven released for Mafia: Definitive Edition below. Have a good time …

The Definitive Edition, which is about the rise of taxi driver Tommy Angelo, who encountered the mafia, in the underground world, will be available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 25, 2020.

What do you think about Definitive Edition, which is a remake of the first popular game in its time? Will it meet our expectations this time compared to other games? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.




