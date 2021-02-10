New version of Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 870

A new version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 has just been registered with TENAA, the Chinese regulatory body, after obtaining, last week, the 3C certification, conformity that products made in China receive. However, the new model, identified by the code M2012J2SC, brings some news compared to last year.

Visually, the version features a different design from the old Mi 10 and closer to the new Mi 11. The AMOLED panel is curved on the sides, has a hole in the upper left corner for the front camera, and a fingerprint reader under the screen.

At the rear, the new version of Xiaomi Mi10 comes with a different set of cameras, showing four image sensors grouped in a large common block, as in the Mi 10 Ultra. On the right side of the case, we have the volume and power buttons.

But the big news is that the new Mi 10 will hit stores equipped with the Snapdragon 870 processor, a turbocharged version of the 865 model launched in January this year, considered a Qualcomm intermediate-premium chip after the launch of the Snapdragon 888 5G.