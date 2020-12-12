New Version of WhatsApp Desktop Released

WhatsApp, which offers a wide variety of features to its users on the mobile side, now has a desktop version. The company offers the dark theme and stickers feature to its users with the new version of the WhatsApp desktop application.

As you know, WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, also has a desktop version. The company offers a variety of features to the desktop version of WhatsApp as well as smartphones.

The company also brings new features and new design options to the messaging application with the release of 2.2049.8. Well, let’s see what are the new features offered for the desktop version of WhatsApp.

New features coming to the WhatsApp desktop version

The dark mode, which application developers have recently started to offer to users and is preferred by many users, or as it is called in WhatsApp, has been used in Android and iOS applications for a while. This feature will now come to the desktop version of WhatsApp.

With this feature, which will be presented to the desktop version of the application, the background of WhatsApp will turn black, while the color of the chat bubbles will remain green, which is synonymous with WhatsApp. This theme, which is frequently preferred due to less strain on the eyes of users, will also be available for WhatsApp Web version.

Another update for the desktop version of WhatsApp will be the renewal of the stickers. Although the stickers feature is included in the desktop version of WhatsApp, only default stickers can be used. Custom stickers, which users prefer more, could not be used in this version.

Users could use the stickers in the WhatsApp application on their phones on WhatsApp Web by synchronizing between devices, now they can be used in the desktop version of WhatsApp. The update with these features has been released. You can check your desktop WhatsApp version to see if these features are available.



