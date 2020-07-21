New version of Google Maps makes bike rental easy

Google has released an update to Maps that brings news for those who have the habit of renting bikes. The geolocation platform began to display information that helps to find bike stations and provide directions to where to leave the vehicle after use.

According to the company, users looking for bicycle directions on Maps will receive more information about bike rental stations. In this option, the application will display a step-by-step on how to get to the location, in addition to providing information such as availability and the easiest way to leave the vehicle after use.

The novelty is currently available in 10 cities, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London and Mexico City. Google brought functionality to Brazil in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, thanks to a partnership with Bike Itaú. There is still no forecast for the arrival of the resource in other locations in the country.

As the new function of rented bicycles depends on data from other companies, Google will bring the novelty to more locations depending on the partnerships that close with companies that offer the service. Currently, the web giant is working alongside companies like Lyft, Ecobici, BIXI and the aforementioned Bike Itaú to offer functionality.

According to Google, more news for cyclists using Maps globally will arrive within the next few months. The application can be downloaded for free for Android and iOS, in addition to being available in a web version.



